WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross posted the following tweet very early this morning revealing that his wife was involved a Vespa accident and is currently, or was very early this morning, in surgery dealing with multiple skull fractures:

My wife Jan, my little angel, was hit while riding her Vespa & has multiple skull fractures. She’s in surgery now. We need a miracle. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 21, 2017

WrestleZone sends it’s regards to Jim and his family in this time.