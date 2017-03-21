Jim Ross Provides Update On His Wife & Her Accident, Shane McMahon Announced For ESPN Tomorrow Night

Jim Ross Provides Update On His Wife & Her Accident WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross announced earlier this morning that his wife Jan was involved in a Vespa accident and is undergoing surgery to deal with multiple skull fractures. Related: Jim Ross’ Reveals His Wife Was Involved In Small Vehicle Accident Last Night; Undergoing Surgery TMZ Sports managed to speak with Jim this morning and he provided the following updates on her status and the accident she was involved in: We spoke with Jim who tells us he’s absolutely devastated. He says Jan was riding her Vespa to the gym near their home in Oklahoma when she was struck by another vehicle. Jim says Jan was not wearing her helmet and struck her head, causing multiple skull fractures. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition where she underwent surgery. Jim says the situation is “touch and go” at the moment. Jim says he’s “hanging in there. It could be a tough day.” You can read the full report by clicking HERE Shane McMahon Announced For ESPN Tomorrow Night Jonathan Coachman has posted the following to Twitter announcing the Shane McMahon will be his guest tomorrow night at 9 pm for his Off The Top Rope segment: Also thrilled to announce @shanemcmahon will be our guest this week Off the Top Rope on @SportsCenter Wed 9p. What to expect this year. — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) March 21, 2017