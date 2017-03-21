Jim Ross Provides Update On His Wife & Her Accident, Shane McMahon Announced For ESPN Tomorrow Night

Jim Ross Provides Update On His Wife & Her Accident
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross announced earlier this morning that his wife Jan was involved in a Vespa accident and is undergoing surgery to deal with multiple skull fractures.
Related: Jim Ross’ Reveals His Wife Was Involved In Small Vehicle Accident Last Night; Undergoing Surgery
TMZ Sports managed to speak with Jim this morning and he provided the following updates on her status and the accident she was involved in:
Shane McMahon Announced For ESPN Tomorrow Night
Jonathan Coachman has posted the following to Twitter announcing the Shane McMahon will be his guest tomorrow night at 9 pm for his Off The Top Rope segment:
