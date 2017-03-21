Smackdown Preview: Is AJ Styles Fired Or Headed To WM 33?, American Alpha Defends Against The Usos, More

WWE has shared the following Quick Hits preview points on WWE.com ahead of tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live:

WrestleZone Radio will have the latest episode of Smackdown Rebellion available later tonight following Smackdown Live and Talking Smack.

Be sure to join WZ tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage of the show!

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

On whether AJ Styles has been fired or is headed to WrestleMania:

Last Tuesday, after blaming Shane McMahon for having to “jump through hoops” in pursuit of a WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania, AJ Styles ambushed the SmackDown LIVE Commissioner and hurled him through a car window. As a result, SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan fired The Phenomenal One and kicked him out of the building. However, as the blue brand was about to conclude, a battered Shane-O-Mac emerged to make the emphatic statement, “AJ Styles says he doesn’t have an opponent at WrestleMania … he does now.” So, is Styles gone for good? Or will he be heading to The Ultimate Thrill Ride to take on Shane McMahon? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown LIVE.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha are “Ready, Willing and Gable” to take on all comers. However last week, with only three episodes of SmackDown LIVE left before The Ultimate Thrill Ride, The Usos scored a huge non-title over Chad Gable & Jason Jordan. As a result, WWE.com has learned that American Alpha will defend their titles against Jimmy & Jey tonight on SmackDown LIVE! Who will walk onto The Grandest Stage of Them All with the SmackDown Tag Team Championship? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.