Fans Asked About Triple H’s ‘Holds Harmless Agreement’
WWE UK has posted the following poll on Twitter asking fans if Seth Rollins should sign Triple H’s ‘Holds Harmless Agreement’:
It should be noted that on RAW Triple H referred to the match as a “non-sanctioned” match. Below is the definition of a “Holds Harmless Agreement”:
WWE Headed To New Zealand & Australia This September
WWE has announced that it will be returning to New Zealand on September 13th for a RAW Live event.
They will then head to Australia for three nights of RAW Live events:
