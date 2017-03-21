Fans Asked About Triple H’s ‘Holds Harmless Agreement’

WWE UK has posted the following poll on Twitter asking fans if Seth Rollins should sign Triple H’s ‘Holds Harmless Agreement’:

It should be noted that on RAW Triple H referred to the match as a “non-sanctioned” match. Below is the definition of a “Holds Harmless Agreement”:

A Hold Harmless Agreement is a contract between two parties designed to release one or both parties from legal claims. Most often, one party agrees not to sue the other party for any expenses, damages, or losses arising from a transaction or activity between the two parties.

WWE Headed To New Zealand & Australia This September

WWE has announced that it will be returning to New Zealand on September 13th for a RAW Live event.

They will then head to Australia for three nights of RAW Live events: