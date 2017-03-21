Updates On AJ Styles’ Firing & Smackdown Live Status, Full Card For NJPW’s Sakura Genesis On April 8th

Updates On AJ Styles’ Firing & Smackdown Live Status

Following his on-screen firing last week on Smackdown AJ Styles profile was moved to the Alumni Section of WWE.com.

Regardless, AJ Styles did work this past weekend’s Smackdown Live events wrestling John Cena. He is advertised for tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live.

Smackdown Preview: Is AJ Styles Fired Or Headed To WM 33?, American Alpha Defends Against The Usos, More

Full Card For NJPW’s Sakura Genesis On April 8th

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the following matches for their April 8th Sakura Genesis show emanating from Sumo Hall:

Manabu Nakanishi, David Finlay & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Hirai Kawato, Tomoyuki Oka & Katsuya Kitamura

Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata, Tiger Mask W & Tiger Mask IV vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens

YOSHI-HASHI, Beretta & Rocky Romero vs. Minoru Suzuki, TAKA Michinoku & El Desperado

IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Jado & Gedo

Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Kenny Omega & Bad Luck Fale

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi & Ricochet vs. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA & BUSHI

IWGP Tag Team Championship: Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. War Machine, Ray Rowe & Hanson

NEVER Openweight Championship: Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr

IWGP Jr Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi vs. KUSHIDA

IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada vs. Katsuyori Shibata

