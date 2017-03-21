Updates On AJ Styles’ Firing & Smackdown Live Status, Full Card For NJPW’s Sakura Genesis On April 8th

Updates On AJ Styles’ Firing & Smackdown Live Status
Following his on-screen firing last week on Smackdown AJ Styles profile was moved to the Alumni Section of WWE.com.
Regardless, AJ Styles did work this past weekend’s Smackdown Live events wrestling John Cena. He is advertised for tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live.
Full Card For NJPW’s Sakura Genesis On April 8th
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the following matches for their April 8th Sakura Genesis show emanating from Sumo Hall:
