Eric Bischoff Added To Official WaleMania III Line-Up, Noelle Foley Reacts To Her Dad Mick’s RAW Firing

Eric Bischoff Added To Official WaleMania III Line-Up

Last night I announced on Twitter that former WCW President Eric Bischoff and I had officially been added to MLW’s WaleMania card the Thursday before WrestleMania:

Eric and I’s podcast, Bischoff on Wrestling, is under the MLW Radio umbrella and we are stoked to join the party that will also feature:

NJPW’s Ricochet

NJPW’s Will Ospreay

NJPW’s Tama Tonga [The Bullet Club]

NJPW’s Tanga Loa [The Bullet Club]

NJPW AXS Announcer Jim Ross

MVP

Dave Meltzer

Alex Greenfield

Marty DeRosa

Sarah Shockey

Ed Ferrara

Conrad Thompson

Noelle Foley

More to be announced soon

You can purchase your tickets to WaleMania by clicking HERE. WrestleZone will be providing exclusive coverage of WaleMania throughout the night.

Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes

You can listen to the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling featuring WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels in the embedded audio player below:

Noelle Foley Reacts To Her Dad Mick’s RAW Firing

Holy Foley’s Noelle Foley has posted the following to Instagram reacting to her Dad Mick’s on-air firing last night on RAW: