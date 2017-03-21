WATCH: New Day Pokes Fun at Xavier Woods Leaked Video on Raw?

For those of you who might have missed it, although New Day did not appear in front of the live crowd at the Barclays Center last night, they did appear in a Raw backstage segment. The segment opened with Big E and Kofi Kingston looking disapprovingly at Xavier Woods, before Big E said “so…is there something you want to tell us about?” Woods then answered with “WrestleMania.” The video intro could have been New Day’s wink at the Paige and Xavier Woods video which was leaked over the weekend, and it should be noted that WWE disabled comments from the Raw segment when they uploaded it to YouTube. You can check it out below: