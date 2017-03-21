Natalya Remembers Connor The Crusher Pinning Triple H, Rare Video Of Miz Years Ago At Indy Show

Rare Video Of Miz

Former WWE ring announcer, Justin Roberts, has a new book coming out on his career. He’s been releasing video clips on his social media showing his path as a childhood fan to reaching his dream. In one of the videos, it shows rare video of The Miz cutting a promo at an independent show early on in his career.

Natalya Remembers Connor The Crusher

WWE Superstar Natalya tells the story of first meeting Connor “The Crusher” and him pinning Triple H in a “match” in front of the WWE roster. The clip can be seen starting at 3:53:



