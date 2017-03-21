Top Names Advertised for New Japan’s California Debut, Shibata’s IWGP Title Match Announced, FITE App Airing Three Wrestling Events Tonight

Top Names Advertised for New Japan’s California Debut, Shibata’s IWGP Title Match Announced New Japan Pro Wrestling will be making its debut in Long Beach, CA in July, and promotional material for the “G-1 Special” event is advertising Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenny Omega and Tetsuya Naito. NJPW has also announced the full card for the upcoming Sakura Genesis event taking place at Sumo Hall on April 8th: -Manabu Nakanishi, David Finlay & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Hirai Kawato, Tomoyuki Oka & Katsuya Kitamura -Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata, Tiger Mask W & Tiger Mask IV vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens -YOSHI-HASHI, Beretta & Rocky Romero vs. Minoru Suzuki, TAKA Michinoku & El Desperado -IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Jado & Gedo -Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Kenny Omega & Bad Luck Fale -Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi & Ricochet vs. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA & BUSHI -IWGP Tag Team Championship: Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. War Machine, Ray Rowe & Hanson -NEVER Openweight Championship: Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr -IWGP Jr Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi vs. KUSHIDA -IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada vs. Katsuyori Shibata FITE App Airing Three Wrestling Events Tonight The FITE App is airing three pro wrestling events tonight, beginning with New European Wrestling’s “Retribution” event at 6pm EST. Below is the official event description. Then at 8pm EST, a new episode of Throwback Championship Wrestling airs, followed by Rockstar Pro Wrestling “Amped” at 9pm EST. You can download The FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link. Time for Retribution. T-K-O is supposed to defend his title against non other than Adrian Severe. But when the night starts off, everything comes different. Also, Juvenile X has to defend his title against the man who turned on him and a huge 3-way tag-match paves the way for a future Tag Team Division in the NEW. NEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

T-K-O © vs. ???

GWP WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Juvenile X © vs. Lion De Bourg /w Whisper

SINGLES MATCH

Demolition Davies vs. Mexx

3-WAY ELIMINATION TAG TEAM-MATCH

Tommy Blue Eyes & Georg ‚Schorschi‘ Gwärch vs. Team Turbulence vs. Los Luchadores /w Karl Maria Ludwig Eberhard von Hartenberg

SINGLES MATCH

Ca$h Cra$h vs. Maveric Cross

If Ca$h wins, Maveric is his Partner at No Regrets

SINGLES MATCH

‚Schizo‘ Rik Stalwart /w Big Steve vs. Sigmasta Rappo

TAG TEAM-MATCH

Aziz Adamant & Empire vs. Kickout