Eric Bischoff Inducting Diamond Dallas Page Into WWE Hall Of Fame; Jake Roberts On His Podcast Tomorrow

Moments ago WWE announced that former WCW President Eric Bischoff will be the one to induct Diamond Dallas Page in to the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017!
Below is an excerpt from the official announcement on WWE.com:
You can read the full announcement by clicking HERE
Bischoff’s guest on tomorrow’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling will be DDP’s close friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Fans are encouraged to submit their questions for either Eric or Jake about DDP or anything else on Twitter using the hashtag #BischoffOnWrestling
