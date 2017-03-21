Eric Bischoff Inducting Diamond Dallas Page Into WWE Hall Of Fame; Jake Roberts On His Podcast Tomorrow

Moments ago WWE announced that former WCW President Eric Bischoff will be the one to induct Diamond Dallas Page in to the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017! Below is an excerpt from the official announcement on WWE.com: Former Raw General Manager and WCW figurehead Eric Bischoff will induct his close friend, Diamond Dallas Page, into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday, March 31, live on WWE Network. “I’m honored,” Bischoff told WWE.com in an exclusive interview. “It puts a smile on my face because I know how much it means to him. This is the Holy Grail for him.” Page and Bischoff’s relationship dates to the late ‘80s, when the two started out as part of WWE Hall of Famer Verne Gagne’s AWA – Bischoff as an announcer and DDP as the outlandish manager of Badd Company. The two eventually headed toward WCW, where Bischoff had an up-close view of DDP’s ascent from wrestling obscurity to superstardom as a champion of the people in WCW’s fight against the nWo. “So many [wrestlers] are larger than life,” Bischoff said. “They look like they walked right off a movie screen and stepped into the arena. Diamond Dallas Page didn’t have that larger-than-life persona, but he had a different connection with the audience.” “When [Page] finally hit pay dirt is when he finally shed all the over-the top-stuff,” he continued. “The bling and girls and cigars … [He] just became a real person, coming down from the crowd. That said, ‘I’m one of you.’“ You can read the full announcement by clicking HERE Bischoff’s guest on tomorrow’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling will be DDP’s close friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Fans are encouraged to submit their questions for either Eric or Jake about DDP or anything else on Twitter using the hashtag #BischoffOnWrestling Subscribe to Bischoff On Wrestling on iTunes You can listen to the latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling featuring WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels in the embedded audio player below: