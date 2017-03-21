Dean Ambrose Talks a Possible Heel Turn, What’s Inside John Cena and Nikki Bella’s Fridge?, WWE Raw Social Media Score and Top 10 Video

Dean Ambrose Talks a Possible Heel Turn WWE IC Champion Dean Ambrose recently spoke with Sportskeeda, and below is what Ambrose had to say on a possible heel turn in WWE: “I go out there and just try to be myself. Whatever mood I’m in is kind of the version of me you’re going to get that day. I go out and do me and what I feel like and I don’t really think too much about it. There’s a lot I still want to do in my career and there’s going to be a whole other chapter in the future.” WWE Raw Social Media Score and Top 10 Video According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s WWE Raw ranked #3 among series & specials for the night. Raw had 111,000 interactions with 26,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from the March 6th show, which drew 131,000 Twitter interactions with 28,000 unique authors. Raw also had 241,000 Facebook interactions with 156,000 unique authors, down from the March 6th show, which drew 308,000 interactions with 198,000 unique authors on Facebook. The following is this week’s WWE Raw top 10 video: What’s Inside John Cena and Nikki Bellas Fridge? Below is the latest “Our Home” video looking at John Cena and Nikki Bella’s kitchen: