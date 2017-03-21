Triple H on the Status of Big Show vs Shaq at WrestleMania, the Pressure He Feels Facing Seth Rollins, Recruiting New WWE Talent and More

Triple H was a guest on ESPN’s SportsCenter today, and you can check out highlights of his appearance in the videos below. On the status of Big Show vs Shaquille O’Neal at WrestleMania 33, Triple H said that Shaq and Big Show are having fun egging each other on, and they’ve both talked each other into getting into really good shape. As for a match at WrestleMania, Triple H says it’s all about what Show and Shaq want to do, and right now he thinks they are just having fun poking each other. On his match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, Triple H said every year he puts pressure on himself to top what he did the year before, and it’s very hard when you have a year off wrestling. He equated it to taking a year off playing football then being thrown into the Superbowl. Triple H added it’s easier to compete at an event like WrestleMania when you are doing it 200 to 300 times a year, but for him it’s a whole different level and the pressure is really hard. Triple H also talked about performing now versus when he began his career, WWE recruiting Performance Center talent, and you can check it out in the videos below: