Autographed Undertaker Cards Coming to Topps (Photos), Update on WWE’s “Uncaged” Album, Charlotte Flair Heading to Washington

Update on WWE’s “Uncaged” Album

As noted, the “WWE Uncaged II” album, featuring classic WWE themes, was set to be released last week before it was removed from all listings on Amazon. The album is now available on Amazon.com for $8.99, you can purchase it by clicking here.

Charlotte Flair Heading to Washington

Charlotte Flair Tweeted the following:

Headed to Washington for the @USOMetroDC Annual Awards Dinner. #ThankYou for all that you do for our nation’s troops. #Heroes — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 21, 2017

Autographed Undertaker Cards Coming to Topps

Autographed cards of The Undertaker are coming to Topps for the first time. His first autographed card will appear in 2017 Topps WWE, which comes out May 3rd. Below are photos of the cards, and you can get more details at this link.

