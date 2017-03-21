Share your thoughts on tonight’s SmackDown in the Disqus section below by using the #WrestleZone hashtag. If you’re on social media, use #WrestleZone to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show, and we want you to share our exclusive coverage page by using the social media buttons below!

Tweet WWE SmackDown Results

March 21st, 2017

Report by Josh Lopez for WrestleZone.com Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles Backstage Segment: .@AJStylesOrg has ARRIVED to #SDLive, and he's ready to tell the world how GOOD it feels to beat up @shanemcmahon! @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/Y1A6BtANYK — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2017 Bryan announces that for the first time ever, Baron Corbin will take on Randy Orton. AJ Styles enters Daniel Bryan’s office looking for Shane McMahon. Styles would still be fired if it was up to Bryan. Shane is not like the other McMahon’s who would’ve ruined his life. Shane wants to handle this like a man and Styles has no idea what’s in store for him. Styles asks Bryan if Shane’s here? Bryan he’s on his way. Styles says it’s like deja vu, so he’s going to go out again and talk about how great it is to beat up Shane McMahon. AJ Styles In-Ring Promo: It’s been seven days for Styles to reflect about what he did to Shane McMahon. Styles is not sorry for anything he did last week. You have no idea how good it felt to put his fist in Shane’s face. It made his heart swell. Everything that Shane McMahon has put him through, he’s glad that he put Shane through a car window. Then Shane has the audacity to come out after he is fired to be put into a match? Shane is crazier than anyone ever thought you were. Styles accepts Shane’s challenge. Why would a superior athlete and a former WWE Champion want to be in the ring with Shane McMahon? He wants to be part of the Ultimate Thrill Ride, WrestleMania. Why would Shane want to be in the ring with AJ Styles? It’s because without AJ Styles, SmackDown plummets. Without AJ Styles, Smackdown’s social media crashes like Shane McMahon into a car window. Styles is untouchable. He can put Shane through a car window and he can get into a match at WrestleMania. Styles is going to meet Shane in the parking garage. Things can go from bad to phenomenally worse.