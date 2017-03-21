Backstage Meeting Reportedly Held at Raw to Discuss Paige Leaks, Will WWE Be Taking Action?

According to PWInsider.com, a closed door meeting took place at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn last night prior to Raw, to discuss the Paige and Xavier Woods video and photo leaks which took place over the weekend.

Triple H, Vince McMahon, and members of the Talent Relations department were present for the meeting, although the details of the meeting have yet to be disclosed.

Dave Meltzer added on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE ultimately decided no action will be taken against Paige and Woods. Instead, the company is going to wait for the situation hopefully to blow over. Action could end up being taken should someone prominent, like a WWE sponsor, complains about the situation.