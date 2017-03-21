Eric Bischoff Reportedly Requests Default Judgement In Legal Battle With Impact Wrestling

The legal battle between Eric Bischoff‘s production company and Impact could soon come to an end, because the wrestling company has allegedly refused to participate and may have to pay up.

Pro Wrestling Sheet obtained a motion filed in Davidson County court by Bischoff Hervey Entertainment and Garett Bischoff which claims Impact failed to produce required documents, as well as appear for a deposition last year.

For those unaware, Eric Bischoff, Jason Hervey, and Garett Bischoff filed a breach of contract lawsuit against TNA Entertainment in 2015 for unpaid money totaling $114,500.02.

The document states, “Due to all the circumstances surrounding this matter and the continual delay of Defendant in participating in the case, Plaintiffs request that this court enter an order striking the Defendant’s answer and enter a default judgement in this case … as well as award Plaintiff its fees and expenses incurred as a result.”

BHE also claim the lawyer for Impact told them he doesn’t have the documents needed, so they may withdraw from the case. Impact has until April to respond. The matter will then heard by a judge.