Diamond Dallas Page Says He’d ‘Bitch Slap’ Paige Sex Tape Leaker (Video), Vince McMahon To Work Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Tapings

Vince McMahon

PWInsider.com is reporting Vince McMahon will still be at tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live tapings after he was involved in a car accident earlier today.

McMahon was not injured in the accident involving his Bentley and another vehicle in Stamford, Connecticut; tonight’s Smackdown tapings are nearby in Uncasville.

DDP

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Diamond Dallas Page, who said he would bitch slap the person responsible for leaking the sex tape and photos involving WWE star Paige, and Xavier Woods and Brad Maddox.

DDP said he has nothing but good things to say about Paige and he hopes this goes away. He also talks about the quality of women’s wrestling today, as seen below: