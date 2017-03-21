WWE Releases Complete Wrestlemania Axxess Match Schedule; Matches To Feature Stars From PROGRESS, ICW, 205 Live & More

Bill Pritchard

wrestlemania-axxess

WWE released the following list of matches for each day at Wrestlemania Axxess in Orlando; tickets for Axxess are available now:

Thursday, March 30
Matches featuring Superstars from 205 Live, including:

  • Rich Swann vs. The Brian Kendrick
  • TJ Perkins vs. Drew Gulak
  • Plus, returning NXT Superstar Hideo Itami and many others will be in action.

Friday, March 31
Matches featuring Superstars from the U.K. Championship Tournament, PROGRESS Wrestling and ICW, including:

  • WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Mark Haskins in a U.K. Championship Match
  • PROGRESS Champion Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews
  • Plus, PROGRESS and ICW Superstars such as Jimmy Havoc, TK Cooper, Travis Banks, Dahlia Black, Toni Storm and Jinny will compete in a WWE ring for the first time.

Saturday, April 1 (8 a.m. session)
Matches featuring Superstars from 205 Live, the U.K. Championship Tournament and PROGRESS Wrestling, including:

  • Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari
  • PROGRESS Champion Pete Dunne vs. Wolfgang
  • WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Joseph Conners in a U.K. Championship Match
  • And many other bouts

Saturday, April 1 (1 p.m. session)
Matches featuring NXT Superstars and former NXT Superstars, including:

  • Heavy Machinery vs. The Vaudevillians
  • Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss vs. The Ascension
  • Plus, matches featuring Liv Morgan, Daria Berenato and more Superstars.

Saturday, April 1 (6 p.m. session)
Matches featuring Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and the U.K. Championship Tournament, including:

  • Akira Tozawa vs. Steve Cutler
  • ICW Heavyweight Champion Trent Seven vs. Noam Dar
  • TJ Perkins & Mustafa Ali vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss

Sunday, April 2
Matches featuring Superstars from the U.K. Championship Tournament, PROGRESS Wrestling and ICW, including:

  • ICW Heavyweight Champion Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang
  • WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne in a U.K. Championship Match
  • Plus, PROGRESS and ICW Superstars such as Mark Haskins, Jimmy Havoc, TK Cooper, Travis Banks, Dahlia Black, Toni Storm and Jinny.

*Talent listed and depicted above is subject to change

akira tozawabrian kendrickDrew Gulakjimmy havocjoseph connersMark Andrewsmark haskinsnoam darpete dunneRich SwannTJ Perkinstrent sevenTyler BateWrestleMania 33WrestleMania AXXESSWWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"