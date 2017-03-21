WWE Releases Complete Wrestlemania Axxess Match Schedule; Matches To Feature Stars From PROGRESS, ICW, 205 Live & More

Thursday, March 30
Matches featuring Superstars from 205 Live, including:
- Rich Swann vs. The Brian Kendrick
- TJ Perkins vs. Drew Gulak
- Plus, returning NXT Superstar Hideo Itami and many others will be in action.
Friday, March 31
Matches featuring Superstars from the U.K. Championship Tournament, PROGRESS Wrestling and ICW, including:
- WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Mark Haskins in a U.K. Championship Match
- PROGRESS Champion Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews
- Plus, PROGRESS and ICW Superstars such as Jimmy Havoc, TK Cooper, Travis Banks, Dahlia Black, Toni Storm and Jinny will compete in a WWE ring for the first time.
Saturday, April 1 (8 a.m. session)
Matches featuring Superstars from 205 Live, the U.K. Championship Tournament and PROGRESS Wrestling, including:
- Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari
- PROGRESS Champion Pete Dunne vs. Wolfgang
- WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Joseph Conners in a U.K. Championship Match
- And many other bouts
Saturday, April 1 (1 p.m. session)
Matches featuring NXT Superstars and former NXT Superstars, including:
- Heavy Machinery vs. The Vaudevillians
- Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss vs. The Ascension
- Plus, matches featuring Liv Morgan, Daria Berenato and more Superstars.
Saturday, April 1 (6 p.m. session)
Matches featuring Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and the U.K. Championship Tournament, including:
- Akira Tozawa vs. Steve Cutler
- ICW Heavyweight Champion Trent Seven vs. Noam Dar
- TJ Perkins & Mustafa Ali vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss
Sunday, April 2
Matches featuring Superstars from the U.K. Championship Tournament, PROGRESS Wrestling and ICW, including:
- ICW Heavyweight Champion Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang
- WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne in a U.K. Championship Match
- Plus, PROGRESS and ICW Superstars such as Mark Haskins, Jimmy Havoc, TK Cooper, Travis Banks, Dahlia Black, Toni Storm and Jinny.
*Talent listed and depicted above is subject to change