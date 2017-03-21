WWE Releases Complete Wrestlemania Axxess Match Schedule; Matches To Feature Stars From PROGRESS, ICW, 205 Live & More

WWE released the following list of matches for each day at Wrestlemania Axxess in Orlando; tickets for Axxess are available now: Thursday, March 30

Matches featuring Superstars from 205 Live, including: Rich Swann vs. The Brian Kendrick

TJ Perkins vs. Drew Gulak

Plus, returning NXT Superstar Hideo Itami and many others will be in action. Friday, March 31

Matches featuring Superstars from the U.K. Championship Tournament, PROGRESS Wrestling and ICW, including: WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Mark Haskins in a U.K. Championship Match

PROGRESS Champion Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews

Plus, PROGRESS and ICW Superstars such as Jimmy Havoc, TK Cooper, Travis Banks, Dahlia Black, Toni Storm and Jinny will compete in a WWE ring for the first time. Saturday, April 1 (8 a.m. session)

Matches featuring Superstars from 205 Live, the U.K. Championship Tournament and PROGRESS Wrestling, including: Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Daivari

PROGRESS Champion Pete Dunne vs. Wolfgang

WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Joseph Conners in a U.K. Championship Match

And many other bouts Saturday, April 1 (1 p.m. session)

Matches featuring NXT Superstars and former NXT Superstars, including: Heavy Machinery vs. The Vaudevillians

Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss vs. The Ascension

Plus, matches featuring Liv Morgan, Daria Berenato and more Superstars. Saturday, April 1 (6 p.m. session)

Matches featuring Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and the U.K. Championship Tournament, including: Akira Tozawa vs. Steve Cutler

ICW Heavyweight Champion Trent Seven vs. Noam Dar

TJ Perkins & Mustafa Ali vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss Sunday, April 2

Matches featuring Superstars from the U.K. Championship Tournament, PROGRESS Wrestling and ICW, including: ICW Heavyweight Champion Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang

WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne in a U.K. Championship Match

Plus, PROGRESS and ICW Superstars such as Mark Haskins, Jimmy Havoc, TK Cooper, Travis Banks, Dahlia Black, Toni Storm and Jinny. *Talent listed and depicted above is subject to change