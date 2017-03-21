This Week’s WWE RAW Viewership Information, Sheamus Needs A Snickers! (Video)

WWE RAW

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s WWE RAW viewership information saw the show bring in 3.048 million viewers, which is down from last week’s 3.232 million viewers.

Additionally, this week’s show had an hourly breakdown of 3.163 million in the first hour, 3.117 million viewers in the second, and 2.866 million in the final hour. Despite the drop from the 9 p.m. hour to the 10 p.m. hour, RAW was still the second overall ranked show on the night on cable, and second in the key 18-49 demographic.

Eat A Snickers

The following commercial for Snickers features Sheamus and Ric Flair, with Sheamus having a confusing reaction to his tanning experience. Snickers is the official sponsor of Wrestlemania 33: