WWE Releases Hall Of Fame Shirts, Bayley Appearing At The Orlando Eye, WWE Network Presents All New Episodes Of WWE 24 (Video)

Bill Pritchard

WWEShop.com released a new set of Hall of Fame inductee shirts for this year’s Hall of Fame class; Kurt Angle’s shirt (he got a fourth ‘I’ – inductee!) can be seen below; Teddy Long and DDP’s shirts will be available soon, and the other nominees are here.

Bayley

RAW Women’s Champion Bayley will be taking part in a meet-and-greet at the Orlando Eye during Wrestlemania week.

Bayley will be at the attraction on International Drive from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 31st; tickets are $35 details and complete details can be found on the Orlando Eye website.

WWE 24

The following video is a new preview for a new set of episodes of WWE 24, which includes shows about Finn Balor, Goldberg, Wrestlemania Monday, and Kurt Angle:

