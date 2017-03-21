WWE Officially Offers Contracts To Matt Hardy And Jeff Hardy

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting WWE has officially offered new contracts to Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. Last month, PWSheet reported the Hardys (who are the current Ring Of Honor Tag Team Champions) and WWE were in early talks, and now they can confirm an actual deal has been offered to attempt to bring the duo back to WWE. Related: The Very Latest on Impact Wrestling vs The Hardys, Reby Hardy Reveals Impact’s Legal Proposal It’s unknown whether or not WWE would try and use the ‘Broken’ characters, but it’s not likely considering the legal issues Matt currently has with Impact Wrestling. The Hardys recently signed a short term deal with Ring Of Honor, and will defend the titles against the Young Bucks in a ladder match at ROH’s Supercard of Honor in Lakeland, Florida next weekend.