Triple H on Why The Rock Keeps Returning to WWE, Impact Teases Talent Debut, Lana Photoshoot Preview, WWE Star at the Pentagon

Triple H on Why The Rock Keeps Returning to WWE As noted, Triple H was making the ESPN rounds today to promote WrestleMania 33, and he appeared First Take earlier this morning. You can check out his appearance in the video below. On the subject of why The Rock continues returning to WWE to make appearances, Triple H had the following to say: “When 101,000 fans are chanting your name and going crazy, there is nothing, I mean nothing, that gives you that adrenaline rush like that. It’s why The Rock comes back. He’s busy, trust me, he’s making movies, he’s making TV shows, his production company is all over the place. He pretty much owns Hollywood, and it’s that charisma that is the reason why. But he still gravitates back into WWE because of that fan base, because of that connection. You just cannot get that anywhere else. It’s visceral, it’s palpable.” Impact Teases Talent Debut Impact Wrestling has released the following video, teasing “fury will be unleashed” on April 6th: WWE Star at the Pentagon As noted, Charlotte Flair is currently in Washington, DC, and below is a photo of the Raw star touring the Pentagon: visiting The Pentagon! pic.twitter.com/jeEjE5PhQR — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 21, 2017 Lana Photoshoot Preview Lana posted the following preview of an upcoming healthy living photoshoot: MindBodySoul Excited to share with you all my secrets to healthy living. Stay tuned… Magazine spread coming soon! #LivingLana @mariobarberiophotos A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:11am PDT