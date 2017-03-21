Foot Locker Reveals WWE Themed PUMA Sneakers Including Limited Edition Undertaker Colorway (Photos)

Foot Locker unveiled the new line of WWE themed PUMA Clyde sneakers designed by Alexander John and curated by Peter Rosenberg. The new sneakers and apparel will be available in stores on April 1st, and the artwork features Ric Flair, Undertaker, Ultimate Warrior, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Macho Man Randy Savage, and Andre The Giant. The shirts will sell for $44.99, and the sneakers will sell for $199 at select Puma Lab Foot Locker locations nationwide. In addition, there is a limited edition black pair of Undertaker sneakers that are limited to 23 pairs and will be packaged in a coffin-shaped box and will sell for $499, and they will be available exclusively at the Orlando location. The full press release is below: NEW YORK, March 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced its partnership with WWE to bring limited-edition footwear and apparel to select Foot Locker stores around the country. For its first WWE product drop, Foot Locker will release a collection of Puma product designed by Alexander-John, featuring exclusive art of six WWE Legends: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Ultimate Warrior, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Ric Flair, André the Giant and Undertaker. The collection will include limited pairs of WWE-inspired white Puma Clydes in custom boxes, retailing for $199. Additionally, 23 pairs of black Puma Clydes will be sold exclusively in Orlando for $499, touting Undertaker imagery and packaged in a collectible sneaker casket. The WWE Legends will also be featured on exclusive Puma T-shirts, available for $44.99. The new collection is curated by renowned DJ, host and WWE enthusiast, Peter Rosenberg. “At Foot Locker, our focus is always on further extending sneaker culture for our core consumers,” said John Hochadel, VP DMM Product for Foot Locker. “We’re excited about partnering with WWE to bring this special product story to life with Peter and Puma, for both the WWE and sneaker communities nationwide.” “We are thrilled to partner with Foot Locker on a new product line that will not only engage our current fan base, but appeal to new fans as well,” said Casey Collins, WWE EVP, Consumer Products. “Integrating WWE Legends on exclusive Foot Locker footwear and apparel brings WWE’s culture to life in new and exciting ways.” In celebration of WrestleMania 33, Foot Locker will sell the WWE-licensed product in 33 select Puma Lab Powered by Foot Locker locations around the country; slated to hit stores on Saturday, April 1, 2017, one day before the big event. For release procedures and store locations, visit Foot Locker’s Launch Locator. “I’ve been a fan of WWE forever and am also an avid sneakerhead, so having the opportunity to curate this line exclusively for Foot Locker is incredibly special,” said Rosenberg. “WWE has an amazing following and sneaker culture just keeps growing; I know this product will get a crazy response from that community.”