Update On AJ Styles’ Smackdown Roster Status, Mauro Ranallo Absent From Tonight’s Show, Gronk At Smackdown

AJ Styles Despite being fired last week, AJ Styles was ‘brought back’ to the WWE Smackdown Live roster tonight, despite Daniel Bryan’s objections. Shane McMahon rehired Styles and while it was a little unclear in the wording last week, Styles versus Shane McMahon will happen at Wrestlemania 33. Styles started tonight’s Smackdown by bragging about what he did last week, and says Shane must be crazy to fight him, but he accepts the challenge. Styles says he wants to be a part of Wrestlemania 33, and he got rewarded for putting Shane through a car window, so he’s going to do it all over again. Styles says he will meet Shane in the parking lot tonight, and it will go phenomenally worse for Shane. WWE Smackdown Live ESPN.com‘s Tim Fiorvanti noted Mauro Ranallo was not at commentary before tonight’s show started. Tonight’s booth features Tom Phillips, David Otunga and JBL; Ranallo is absent for the second week in a row after missing last week due to the snow storm in the Northeast. It was noted on tonight’s broadcast that Ranallo was out sick tonight. Additionally, it was said that New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is ringside, and chopped Mojo Rawley after the dark match before tonight’s tapings.