New Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE Smackdown

WWE Smackdown Live

The Usos are your new WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions after they defeated American Alpha to win the titles on tonight’s show.

The back and forth match saw plenty of near falls on both sides, but The Usos came out on top after an assist by Jey on the apron led into a superkick by Jimmy for the win. This is The Usos’ first reign as Smackdown Tag Team Champions, and have held the WWE (RAW) Tag Team Championship two times. American Alpha’s only title reign ends at 85 days.