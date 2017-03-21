Bray Wyatt Match Set for Next Week’s Smackdown

WWE has announced Bray Wyatt vs Luke Harper in a non-title match will take place on WWE Smackdown Live next week.

Konnan Unhappy with Impact – AAA Alliance

As noted, TNA officials attended AAA’s Rey de Reyes tournament this past weekend and announced an alliance between AAA and Impact Wrestling.

Jeff Jarrett clarified on Twitter that Impact Wrestling will still be working with Konnan’s CRASH promotion, and CRASH talents The Laredo Kid and Garza, Jr will continue to appear on Impact Wrestling regularly. When asked about the new alliance between AAA and Impact Wrestling, Konnan had the following to say:

@SuperkickSavant no but i have nothing to do with their business and i will not work for or with AAA — Konnan (@Konnan5150) March 20, 2017

Miz & Maryse Parody Total Bellas

As seen on WWE Smackdown tonight, The Miz and Maryse parodied “Total Bellas” and the vignette is getting rave reviews online: