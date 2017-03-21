Following tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, below is the updated card for WrestleMania 33, taking place on April 2nd in Orlando, FL. As always, WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of WrestleMania 33 so be sure to join us!
WWE Universal Title Match:
WWE Title Match:
Fatal 4 Way for the Raw Women’s Title:
WWE United States Title Match:
WWE Intercontinental Title Match:
Triple Threat for the Raw Tag Team Titles:
Smackdown Women’s Title Match:
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal:
-Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker
-John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
-Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
The event will be hosted by Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E – The New Day.
AJ StylesAustin AriesBaron CorbinBayleybray wyattBrock LesnarCharlotteChris JerichoDean AmbroseGoldbergJohn CenaKevin OwensMaryseNevillenikki bellaRandy OrtonRoman ReignsSasha BanksThe UndertakerWWEHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?