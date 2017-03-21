Following tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, below is the updated card for WrestleMania 33, taking place on April 2nd in Orlando, FL. As always, WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of WrestleMania 33 so be sure to join us!

WWE Universal Title Match:

-Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg (c)

WWE Title Match:

-Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Raw Women’s Title:

-Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match:

-Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match:

-Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose (c)

Triple Threat for the Raw Tag Team Titles:

-Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c’s)

Smackdown Women’s Title Match:

-Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (c) vs TBA

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:

-Austin Aries vs. Neville (c)

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal:

-Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins and others TBA

-Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

-John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

-Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

The event will be hosted by Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E – The New Day.