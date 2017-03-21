Roman Reigns Congratulates The Usos, Styles Accepts ‘Mania Match, Did You Enjoy Smackdown?, Which Show Won This Week’s Brand Split War?

WWE Smackdown Polls

WZ wants to know what you thought of tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, and which WWE show won this week’s brand split war. Vote in the polls below and sound off with your opinions in the comment section!

Who won this week’s #WWE brand split war? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) March 22, 2017

Did you enjoy this week’s episode of #SDLive? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) March 22, 2017

Roman Reigns Congratulates The Usos

As seen below, Roman Reigns congratulated The Usos on their Tag Team Title win tonight on Smackdown Live:

Congrats to my cousins @WWEUsos !!!! 3x WWE Tag Champs, numbers don’t lie. Our bloodline sets the bar! #AhhhYessir — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 22, 2017

AJ Styles Accepts Shane McMahon’s WrestleMania Challenge

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, AJ Styles accepted Shane McMahon’s WrestleMania 33 match challenge, and the two will face off against each other at the PPV on April 2nd. You can check out footage of Styles accepting the bout below: