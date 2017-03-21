Watch Shane McMahon Hit AJ Styles with an Elbow Through a Table, The Usos Send a Message (Videos), WWE 205 Live Match Set for Next Week

205 Live Match Set for Next Week

Rich Swann vs. Noam Dar has been announced for next week’s WWE 205 Live episode.

Shane McMahon Hits AJ Styles with Elbow Through a Table

As seen on Smackdown Live tonight, Shane McMahon got payback on AJ Styles by hitting a top rope elbow drop through the announce table. You can check it out below:

The Usos Send a Message

Below is tonight’s WWE Smackdown Fallout video, featuring new Tag Team Champions The Usos sending a message to the rest of the tag division that they aren’t playing anymore: