Charlotte on Possibly Facing Ronda Rousey in WWE, Her PPV Win Streak Ending, How She and Becky Lynch Tell Jokes During Matches, More

WWE star Charlotte guested on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts and talked a potential match with Ronda Rousey, her amazing work relationship with Sasha Banks, the end of her pay-per-view streak and more. Below are some highlights along with videos of Charlotte’s appearance. How Ronda Rousey May Be Worth a Gimmick Match in the Future: “I’d say get in line sister…I look at it, yeah, I look at it two ways. I think it would be an awesome opportunity, but right now the Women’s Championship is my focus so, women’s wrestling, Ronda you know, is, made great leaps and strides or whatever you want, I mean…basically put UFC, women’s UFC, on the map. So when I’m out of the title picture I’d say like yeah it’d be a fun, I don’t know, gimmick match, or like see, see what we can do…I’d rather be fighting for the Women’s Championship.” The End of Charlotte’s PPV Streak and Dropping the Title to Bayley: “Two ways to look at it. Well when I started people started being like ‘you have a pay-per-view streak going on’, I’m like what?…I was 16-0 which was weird, cause, I, it became 16, it was 16-0 then Cena won the 16 time…I, no I don’t think they put anything…there was no thought put into that…no but I was just, I kept racking up numbers I’m like well you have a pay-per-view streak so because I didn’t really think about it, I didn’t, it was more of a statistic than a story.” How Charlotte and Becky Joke During Matches: “Or like when Becky and I wrestle, we like joke the whole time. Like sometimes in our come back I’ll make funny noises and she’ll be like ‘why are you doing that?’…those are only at live events cause if they pick that up on one of the cameras on TV I can’t imagine…”