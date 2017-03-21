WWE Bringing Back an Old PPV Event After 13 Years

At tonight’s SmackDown Live went off the air, WWE announced the company will return to Connecticut on July 9th at the XL Center in Hartford, CT. The event will be “Bad Blood”, which has not taken place in WWE since 2004.

There have been three Bad Blood events in WWE history, with the first headlined by Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match. HBK won that bout when a debuting Kane interfered.

The last time a WWE PPV event took place at the XL Center in Hartford was back in 2000 for No Way Out. This year’s Bad Blood will be a Raw exclusive event, and ticket information has yet to be released.