WWE Talking Smack Recap (3/21): Cena and Nikki React to Miz and Maryse Video, Ambrose Sends a Message to Corbin, Usos Talk Title Win

Renee Young and Daniel Bryan welcomes the audience in and immediately begin talking about Shane McMahon. They both are impressed with the Smackdown Commissioner. They show a replay of McMahon jumping off the top rope. Bryan does not believe that he could have jumped that far. First Guest: Dean Ambrose The Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose interrupts the conversation about McMahon. He wants to make it clear to Baron Corbin that whatever shot he takes at WrestleMania better be his best shot. He tells Corbin that this is the real thing and he is ready to see what Corbin is made of. Before Ambrose leaves, he tells the host that this is his favorite show and they are doing a great job. Bryan says this crazy Dean Ambrose is the Ambrose that he likes the best because he is not afraid to get dirty. He also believes this is a great opportunity for Corbin. Young points out that this is the exact type of opportunities that Corbin has been begging for. Second Guest: The Usos The new Smackdown Live Tag Team Champions come on set full of energy. They point out to the general manager that Raw’s tag team division has a match at WrestleMania. They know that he must have something planned for them at WrestleMania. The general manager tells the team he is working on their match. This answer is not ok with the champions. They tell him their titles are a hall pass to WrestleMania. Bryan tells the team that he believes they should have a match. He says that he will start a petition and asks them who they want to face at WrestleMania. They tell them that they want to fight the best of the best but they cannot fight themselves. They want the Bullet Club or Raw’s Tag Team Champion. They would even fight Cruiserweights but they would have to change it to 505 Live. The champs leave after Bryan tells the team all three of them should form a group called Sweet Beets. The gm encourages the WWE Universe to show their support for the Usos having a match at WrestleMania. He adds the fans have the power. The Women’s Division is the next topic. They both liked the action that took place in the ring. Bryan thinks Alexa Bliss is like Cruella de Vil and all of the other women are her 101 Dalmatians. Third Guests: Nikki Bella and John Cena Nikki Bella explains that she hit her head as she speared Tyler Breeze but she is ok. She found Miz and Maryse’s videos funny. She is use to people making fun of her and judging her. She says it does not make her angry. Bella adds imitation is the greatest form of flattery. She believes life is about empowering other women instead of tearing down another woman. She is happy even if she does not have a ring. She adds that her hard work got her to where she is and not handouts. Cena also liked the videos. It proves his point that the Miz is at his best when he is being someone else. He had a nice laugh but after the week is over he goes back to being Mike. Mike is the guy who hosts his own television show and yells at the top of his lungs ‘look at me’. Cena is happy to wrestle with the woman he loves and he is going to continue moving forward. He knows that the Miz is on the wrong side of this feud. Before he leaves he says that the Miz and Maryse are the shhh couple. The GM says that he is proud of everyone on Smackdown Live. Some people make him feel like he is bad at his job on Talking Smack. Before the show goes off, he brings up the Hold Harmless match from Raw and calls it an interesting development.