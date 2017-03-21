Matt Hardy Breaks His Silence, Responds to Impact President Ed Nordholm’s “Condescending and Disingenuous” Comments

Matt Hardy has finally “broken” his silence regarding the Tweets issued by Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm earlier this month. The Tweets in question saw Nordholm thank Matt Hardy for playing the “Broken” character on TNA TV, but he then credited Jeremy Borash, Dave Lagana and Billy Corgan for being the “creative vision” behind the gimmick.
Hardy Tweeted the following, looking at the statements he made when he left Impact Wrestling, compared to what Ed Nordholm had to say:
