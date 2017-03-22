John Cena & Nikki Bella Respond To Miz Taunting Them (Video), What Happened After SD Live Was Over?

John Cena & Nikki Bella Respond To Miz Taunting Them

WWE has released the following video on-line from last night’s Talking Smack featuring John Cena and Nikki Bella responding to The Miz and Maryse making fun of them last night on Smackdown:



What Happened Last Night After SD Live Was Over?

Last night after the TV taping ended for Smackdown Live Bray Wyatt and Baron Corbin teamed up to take on Dean Ambrose and Luke Harper. Ambrose was able to pick up the win for his team by hitting the Dirty Deeds on Corbin.