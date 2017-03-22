The Bullet Club Mentioned On Talking Smack, Nikki Bella Reveals Her WrestleMania Sneakers (Video)

The Bullet Club Mentioned On Talking Smack

New Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos appeared on last night’s episode of Talking Smack. During their appearance Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan asked them who they would like to face at WrestleMania. Their response was that they want the best and then they say, “Let’s fight The Bullet Club!” Immediately after they clarify their statement by saying they’d like to face Gallows & Anderson in a WWE Tag Team Championships unification match.

Nikki Bella Reveals Her WrestleMania Sneakers

WWE has released the following video on-line of Nikki Bella revealing her custom-made WrestleMania sneakers:



