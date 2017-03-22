Update On JR’s Wife & The Big Show Comments (Video), DDP On Eric Bischoff Inducting Him Into WWE HOF

Update On JR’s Wife & The Big Show Comments

Yesterday WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shared the sad news that his wife, Jan, had been involved in an accident while riding her Vespa.

Related: Jim Ross Provides Update On His Wife & Her Accident

TMZ is now reporting that police in Norman, OK told them that Jan was driving at 9:33 pm on Monday night when she was struck from behind by a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis. It was driven by a 17-year-old male. Both the Mercury and Jan’s scooter caught fire. The male was not injured. Police also said the crash was under investigation.

TMZ then caught up with The Big Show yesterday and broke the news to him about the accident. You can view Show’s response and his kind comments about Jim and Jan in the embedded video player above.

DDP On Eric Bischoff Inducting Him Into WWE HOF

Diamond Dallas Page posted the following tweet last night regarding his former WCW boss Eric Bischoff inducting him in to the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017:

Hey guys!The wait is officially over! @EBischoff will be inducting me into the hall of fame. I am so honored.https://t.co/i0KCViGNe5 — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) March 21, 2017

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

The latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling will be released today around 6 pm CST and will feature Eric interviewing DDP’s very good friend Jake “The Snake” Roberts as his guest.

You can listen to the most recent episode of Bischoff on Wrestling featuring WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels in the embedded audio player below: