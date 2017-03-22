Odds of John Cena Proposing to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania, Loser Leaves NXT Match on Tonight’s NXT, Roman Reigns on “Real Life Haters”

Odds of John Cena Proposing to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania
According to BetWrestling.com, The UK betting site Paddy Power is listing a bet on if John Cena will propose to Nikki at Wrestlemania 33.
Currently, the odds are strongly in favor of Cena proposing during the PPV, and sit at 2/9. This means a $9 bet would win you $2, and based on the odds the proposal has an 82% chance of occurring. Odds against the proposal are 11/4, so a $4 would win you $11.
Loser Leaves NXT Match on Tonight’s NXT
The following matches have been taped for tonight’s WWE NXT:
-Loser Leaves NXT: Elias Samson vs. Kassius Ohno
Roman Reigns on “Real Life Haters”
As noted, Roman Reigns appeared on “Boomer & Carton” on Monday, and during the appearance Reigns addressed being booed by WWE fans despite being a babyface. You can watch the full appearance in the video below, and the following is what Reigns had to say on whether or not he has “real life haters”:
Asukaelias samsonJohn Cenakassius ohnonikki bellano way joseoney lorcanroderick strongSanitytye dillingerWrestleMania 33WWEwwe nxt