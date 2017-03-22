Charlotte on the Struggles Her Brothers Had in the Ring, Why Her and Sasha Banks Work So Well Together, the Price of Ring Robes and More

WWE star Charlotte guested on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts and talked a potential match with Ronda Rousey, her amazing work relationship with Sasha Banks, the end of her pay-per-view streak and more. Below are some highlights along with a video of Charlotte’s appearance.
Charlotte and Sasha Work So Well Together They Don’t Even Need to Speak:
Charlotte Discusses the Price of Robes:
The Struggles Charlotte’s Brothers had in the Ring:
