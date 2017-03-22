Charlotte on the Struggles Her Brothers Had in the Ring, Why Her and Sasha Banks Work So Well Together, the Price of Ring Robes and More

WWE star Charlotte guested on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts and talked a potential match with Ronda Rousey, her amazing work relationship with Sasha Banks, the end of her pay-per-view streak and more. Below are some highlights along with a video of Charlotte’s appearance. Charlotte and Sasha Work So Well Together They Don’t Even Need to Speak: “For the longest time I just listened because the girls had so much more experience than me. Um, but, like Sasha, we don’t talk, we just know each other’s bodies. Like I know what she does, she knows what I do and we just, if I move a certain way she knows what, um, I’m going for”. Charlotte Discusses the Price of Robes: “I’d be working for a very long time…they’re not ten, but they’re…they’re pretty, they’re about…yes I’m like, hold on I have to have one for every pay per—dang all my money’s going to these robes! But no I really put a lot of money into them but I know I’ll get my investment back one day.” Read Also: Charlotte on Possibly Facing Ronda Rousey in WWE, Her PPV Win Streak Ending, How She and Becky Lynch Tell Jokes During Matches The Struggles Charlotte’s Brothers had in the Ring: “The other thing as I got older, watching my brothers struggle. I didn’t, I couldn’t stand that. Like it seriously like, I’ll get emotional thinking about it, like watching what my older brother went through in WCW when they’re like ‘oh hey this is Flair’s kid and let’s make some money with this’. And he had no experience, and he was thrown to the wolves…” “…and then watching my brother, my little brother, not handle the pressure and like live, breathe, watch wrestling nonstop, that’s all he did. He wanted to be my dad. Like I could just remember him sitting on the computer and watching promo after promo after promo and I’m like ‘what are you doing?’ but you know what, he had a dream…now I’m living his dream”.