Jack Swagger Comments on His Future, First Look at New WWN Live Title Belt (Photo), Rocky Mountain Pro & Chaotic Wrestling Airing Tonight

Rocky Mountain Pro and Chaotic Wrestling Airing Tonight Tonight at 7pm EST, The FITE App will be airing a new episode of Chaotic Wrestling. Then, at 9pm EST, the second episode of Rocky Mountain Pro Wrestling will air, and below is a synopsis for the event along with a video preview. You can download The FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link. EP 2: The Beginning of A New Era

This week on Rocky Mountain Pro Charged, The 4 Point Cartel look to start the new era off on their terms. The Left Coast Guerrillas, compete in a Fatal Four Way against Humphrey Jacobs 1st and Sam Udell. And Matt Yaden heads into a Street Fight with Jason Jaxon in a match that tears the roof off of The Quarry! First Look at New WWN Championship Belt WWN Live has issued the following: We start things off with the first picture of the new WWN Title belt. Wildcat Belts proves once again why they are the top of the industry with this beautiful title belt. The first WWN Champion will be determined at the WWN Supershow on April 1st in Orlando. The first WWN Champion will be the winner of the Battle Of Champions Elimination Match pitting Drew Galloway vs. Fred Yehi vs. Jon Davis vs. Parrow vs. Matt Riddle vs. Tracy Williams. Who is your pick? Tweet using hashtag #WWNLive and let us know. You can check out the belt below: Jack Swagger Comments on His Future After being officially released from WWE, Jack Swagger Tweeted the following on his future: Thank u. But “my reign has just begun” (dragon flys up from behind) https://t.co/xuYIypGar2 — Jack Swagger (@RealJackSwagger) March 22, 2017