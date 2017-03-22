Charlotte, Stephanie & Linda McMahon in DC (Photo), Smackdown Social Score & Top 10, William Shatner Performs WWE Entrance Songs

Smackdown Social Score

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s WWE Smackdown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night. Smackdown had 86,000 interactions on Twitter with 23,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 69,000 interactions and 16,000 authors.

Smackdown also had 142,000 Facebook interactions with 86,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 123,000 interactions and 75,000 authors.

Charlotte, Stephanie & Linda McMahon in DC

As noted, Charlotte Flair represented WWE at the 35th annual USO Metro DC awards dinner in Washington, DC last night. As seen below, Charlotte was joined by Stephanie McMahon and Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon. WWE star Mark Henry and TNA Knockout Gail Kim also attended the event:

Proud to be at @USOMetroDC 35th Annual Awards Dinner honoring the Force behind the Forces #BeTheForce pic.twitter.com/zuLWGdnINZ — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 22, 2017

William Shatner Performs WWE Entrance Songs

WWE has released the following video, featuring actor William Shatner performing WWE entrance theme songs:

Smackdown Top 10

Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown Top 10 video: