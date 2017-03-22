Charlotte, Stephanie & Linda McMahon in DC (Photo), Smackdown Social Score & Top 10, William Shatner Performs WWE Entrance Songs

Smackdown Social Score
According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s WWE Smackdown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night. Smackdown had 86,000 interactions on Twitter with 23,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 69,000 interactions and 16,000 authors.
Smackdown also had 142,000 Facebook interactions with 86,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 123,000 interactions and 75,000 authors.
Charlotte, Stephanie & Linda McMahon in DC
As noted, Charlotte Flair represented WWE at the 35th annual USO Metro DC awards dinner in Washington, DC last night. As seen below, Charlotte was joined by Stephanie McMahon and Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon. WWE star Mark Henry and TNA Knockout Gail Kim also attended the event:
William Shatner Performs WWE Entrance Songs
WWE has released the following video, featuring actor William Shatner performing WWE entrance theme songs:
Smackdown Top 10
Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown Top 10 video:
