Jim Ross Says His Wife is Currently on Life Support, Provides More Details on Her Car Accident

As we noted earlier today, TMZ reported that WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross’ wife Jan was driving at 9:33 pm on Monday night when she was struck from behind by a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis. It was driven by a 17-year-old male. Both the Mercury and Jan’s scooter caught fire. The male was not injured. Police also said the crash was under investigation.
Jim Ross has since posted a blog on his website, JRsBarBQ.com, providing an update on the accident, and noting his wife suffered a catastrophic brain injury. Below is the blog:
