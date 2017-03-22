911 Audio From Vince McMahon’s Car Accident, Triple H Conducting NXT Takeover Media Call, Beth Phoenix on Natalya Inducting Her into HOF

Triple H Conducting NXT Takeover Media Call Tomorrow at 12pm EST, Triple H will be conducting a media call to discuss NXT Takeover Orlando taking place on April 1st. As always, WZ will be participating in the call and will be providing live call coverage on the site. Beth Phoenix on Natalya Inducting Her into HOF As noted, WWE star Natalya will be inducting Beth Phoenix into the Hall of Fame this year, and Phoenix commented on the honor with the following Tweet: When it comes to friends, she is the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. @NatbyNature thank you #DOD4Ever pic.twitter.com/33ICsZq2M3 — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) March 22, 2017 911 Audio From Vince McMahon’s Car Accident As noted, Vince McMahon was involved in a car accident yesterday as he collided with a Toyota Camry. While McMahon’s Bentley sustained some damage in the accident, it was deemed minor and everyone was ok. TMZ has released the following 911 call audio from the accident: