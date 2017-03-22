Jerry Lawler Gives an Update on Memphis Wrestling Tape Library on WWE Network, Mick Foley Reveals His Dream Return WWE Opponent

Mick Foley Reveals His Dream Return WWE Opponent WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke with ScreenGeek at the Toronto ComiCon 2017 last Saturday, and Foley had the following to say on a dream WWE return opponent: “Hey man, you know I can’t go back, as much as I’d love to (laughs). But if I could, would be fun to face off against Triple H again, [would be] great to take him on one more time. Also, how about a tag-team match with the Foleys against the McMahons? Who wouldn’t want that?” Jerry Lawler Gives an Update on Memphis Tape Library on WWE Network On the second episode of Dinner With The King, hosted by Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn Moore, The King gives an update to the possibility of the Memphis Wrestling library being available on the WWE Network in the near future. “Yes, I do own [the library]”, said Lawler. “There’s just some controversy about USWA footage, which would have been from ’88 to ’96. But all the other, from ’77 to ’88 and from ’96 on, yeah, I own that footage.” When asked about the library being on the WWE Network, his answer was, “Yes, absolutely. Without a doubt.” In this episode, Lawler also talks about the leaked photos and videos of Paige and how it’s unfortunate. He also comments on Jim Cornette inducting the Rock ’n’ Roll Express into the WWE Hall of Fame later this month and whose idea it might have been. You can listen to the entire episode in the player below: