WWE NXT Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

WWE NXT Results March 22th, 2017

Oney Lorcan vs Andrade "Cien" Almas Lorcan tries to lock up with Almas, but Almas rolls through and poses in the ring. Lorcan tries to lock up again, but Almas poses once again. Almas rolls to the outside. Lorcan follows Almas. Almas tries to a basement dropkick as Lorcan gets in the ring, but Lorcan moves out of the way. Lorcan lands multiple strikes. Almas runs away. Lorcan sets up a half nelson suplex, but Almas fights out of it. Almas hits a neck breaker combo. Lorcan crawls into the corner. Almas charges Lorcan, stops and slaps Lorcan in the face. Lorcan tosses Almas to the outside. Lorcan dives off the apron for a splash, but Almas catches him and power slams Lorcan on the floor. After a short break, Almas is pounding on Lorcan. Almas stands on Lorcan's hand while jawing at the crowd. Almas picks up Lorcan in a fireman's carry. Almas tosses Lorcan head first into the turnbuckle.