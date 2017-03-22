Daniel Bryan Interested in “Hold Harmless” Stipulation, Construction Underway for WrestleMania 33 Set (Photo), WWE Stars on TV Tonight

WWE Stars on TV Tonight

As a reminder, John Cena will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon tonight, Big Show will be on Conan and Shane McMahon will be on ESPN SportsCenter for “Off The Top Rope”.

Construction Underway for WrestleMania 33 Set

As seen in the photo below, construction has begun for the WrestleMania 33 set in Orlando:

Daniel Bryan Interested in “Hold Harmless” Stipulation

As noted, Daniel Bryan brought up the “Hold Harmless” match stipulation for the Seth Rollins vs Triple H match at WrestleMania 33 on Talking Smack this week. Bryan thought the idea was interesting as he continues to search for a way to return to the ring someday. On Twitter, Bryan noted the following: