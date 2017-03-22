Bray Wyatt Comments On Feud w/ Randy Orton, Says Having A ‘WWE Champion’ Look Is A Cliche, Talks Potential Alliance w/ Bo Dallas

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Bray Wyatt recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard‘s Week In Wrestling. You can read a few excerpts below: Bray Wyatt says he takes comments about him ‘breaking the mold’ as champion as an insult: “That generic outlook of what a WWE champion should be is a joke to me. The casual fan walks in and expects to see a guy in short trunks with abs and a shaven body. I do not believe in that. When you watch UFC, there is not a cliché champion who looks the same every time. “I am a well-spoken, educated person, and I’m also an extremely accomplished athlete. For me, it’s disrespect and a slap in the face when people say I broke a mold as champion or I don’t fit as champion. I know what I’m capable of, and I knew I’d be here.” Wyatt says he doesn’t take kindly to people saying he plays a character in WWE either: “When people use the word ‘character’, I find it offensive. To do what I do, you can’t be a character. I’m a sick individual, and it takes a sick individual to do what I do. Becoming WWE champion was the number one goal all along. This was a power play, and now, this is truly the Era of Wyatt. This is my time, and it was the power that I sought all along.” Wyatt says he’d love to align with his brother, Bo Dallas, sometime in the future: “Bo Dallas is, quite possibly, the most talented wrestler on either roster. He is the most underrated superstar of all time, in my opinion. He has so much to give. At some point, I would love to form an alliance with him because I know who and what he really is. Whether people want to look at him like that, well, then I’ll show you. It’s very, very possible.” Wyatt says people don’t know the whole story between himself and Randy Orton: “A lot of the relationship between me and Randy is undocumented. The people only know what they’ve seen from small television segments. The real story behind me and Randy is that we were a cohesive unit. We both knew that and respected that, and we were even closer behind the scenes. We were a dominant force in the back and out in the arenas. “People recognized, from both brands, that Randy and I were the omega of WWE. It’s baffling to me that he would choose to stab me in the back and ruin everything because it was a quite a dangerous tandem we had built.”