Triple H Comments On His Key Factor For Finding WWE Talent, Behind The Scenes Of The Usos’ First Championship Photo Shoot (Video)

As noted, Triple H was a guest on ESPN's First Take today to promote Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando next week. Triple H talked about why The Rock returns to WWE, working on camera and behind the scenes for WWE, and how the company searches for talent. You can read what HHH said about charisma being key below: Triple H comments on charisma being the key factor when searching for WWE's future stars: "Charisma is king, and to me that's what I look for more than anything. When we're looking for talent we bring in a lot of great athletes; sometimes they're in phenomenal shape, sometimes they kill the tryout environment, but we're looking for charisma. We're looking for the person that walks in the room and everybody stops and goes 'Wow, who is that?' We're looking for that natural leader, that when they're exhausted in the tryout they're there picking everyone else up, they're the leader, and that's emergent just naturally, they just kind of boil up to the surface. Those are the people we're looking for, because at the end of the day those are the people that can captivate a crowd and they can get you involved. And this is not a knock, but in the kind of absolute opposite way that the NFL sort of wants things to be about the teams, and not about the individual players, we're the opposite. We want you to be as large as you can be, captivate that crowd, make your brand, make you, be who you can be. Because when you're successful at that you make the WWE successful at that. If you become the John Cena, The Rock; great for everyone." The Usos WWE posted the following video featuring The Usos having their first photo shoot after winning the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship last night: