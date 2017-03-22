Zack Ryder Gets Another New YouTube Show, The Rock’s Latest Baywatch Trailer (Video)

Woo Woo Woo

Zack Ryder is getting another new YouTube series called ‘Unboxed with Zack Ryder’. Ryder posted the logo for the new show where he unboxes different WWE related figures; it was also revealed this weekend that “Z! True Comeback Story” is the new spinoff / continuation to his popular Z! True Long Island Story.

Filming some episodes of my OTHER new YouTube show…@WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder! pic.twitter.com/tYY4HaihUB — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) March 22, 2017

Baywatch

The following video is the latest trailer for The Rock’s new Baywatch movie, which will be in theatres on May 26th: