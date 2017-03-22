Impact Wrestling Introduces Three New Talents, The Miz Needs A Snickers! (Video)

Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling published a new article taking a look at three new talents, Mario Bokara, Fallah Bahh and Idris Abraham. The trio will compete against new Impact stars Laredo Kid, Garza Jr., and Mahabali Shera this Thursday night on Impact on POP TV.
You can learn more about Bahh, a wrestler who has also competed for Global Force Wrestling, WrestlePro and Reality of Wrestling, below:
The Miz
The following video is a new Snickers commercial featuring The Miz and Maryse that debuted during last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live. Snickers is the official sponsor for Wrestlemania 33:
