Impact Wrestling Introduces Three New Talents, The Miz Needs A Snickers! (Video)

Impact Wrestling published a new article taking a look at three new talents, Mario Bokara, Fallah Bahh and Idris Abraham. The trio will compete against new Impact stars Laredo Kid, Garza Jr., and Mahabali Shera this Thursday night on Impact on POP TV.

You can learn more about Bahh, a wrestler who has also competed for Global Force Wrestling, WrestlePro and Reality of Wrestling, below:

Fallah Bahh is a 425-pound professional wrestler from Bloomfield, NJ. He started his career in 2005 and continues to wrestle around the world today. Fallah capitalizes on his size and agility in the ring. Because of his size, Fallah finds it an advantage that most of his opponents are not able to pick him up. With that in mind, some of Fallah's offensive moves in the ring involve him sitting or falling on his opponents, often gaining him a victory.

As a viewer, one can recognize Fallah by his traditional Sumo Mawashi appearance, which he wears to pay homage to the late professional wrestling legend, Yokozuna. Additionally, the colors on his gear are taken from the Filipino flag, which represents his heritage.

"The over the top characters and constant struggle between good and evil meant the world to me as a child. I hope to bring that same excitement and feeling to young professional wrestling fans growing up in this generation," said Fallah.

The Miz

The following video is a new Snickers commercial featuring The Miz and Maryse that debuted during last night's episode of WWE Smackdown Live. Snickers is the official sponsor for Wrestlemania 33: