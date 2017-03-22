Aleister Black’s NXT Debut Date Revealed, New “The End Has Come” Promo (Video), Maryse Disses Nikki Bella Again (Photo)

Bill Pritchard

Aleister Black (Tommy End) will make his televised NXT debut next week at NXT TakeOver: Orlando against Andrade “Cien” Almas.

WWE aired the following promo, “The End Has Come”


Oh Snap

WWE wished William Shatner a happy birthday on their Instagram account, and posted a photo of his appearance on WWE RAW while accompanied by The Bella Twins.

Maryse commented on the pic and took a shot at Nikki Bella and her relationship with John Cena, posting the following:

marysemizanin  Walking celebrities to the ring @thenikkibella ‘s job in @wwe before @johncena

 

